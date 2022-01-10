Scotland records 11,827 new coronavirus cases

Scotland has recorded 11,827 new cases of Covid-19 but no deaths in the last 24 hours, according to latest figures.

It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, remains at 9,934.

While no new deaths were reported on Monday, officials noted that register offices are generally closed at weekends.

Authorities said large volumes of tests continue to be processed by laboratories, which has “impacted turnaround times resulting in delays between specimens beings taken and results being received and reported”, and that Public Health Scotland is monitoring the situation.

There were 1,432 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 50 on the previous day, and 54 people in intensive care, down one on the day before.

The daily test positivity rate was 29.5%, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Monday, up from 23.2% the previous day.

So far 4,392,694 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,048,656 have had a second dose, and 3,115,065 have received a third dose or booster.