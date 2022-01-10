Search

11 Jan 2022

Minute’s silence held in memory of Labour MP Jack Dromey

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

MPs have held a minute’s silence in the House of Commons in memory of Jack Dromey.

The Labour MP died in his flat in his Birmingham constituency on Friday.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle led MPs in paying tribute to Mr Dromey at the start of business on Monday.

He told the chamber: “I regret to have to report to the House the death of our friend Jack Dromey, member for Birmingham Erdington.

“I know honourable members in all parts of the House will join me in mourning the loss of our colleague and extending our sympathy to the honourable member’s family and friends.”

Sir Lindsay added there will be an opportunity for MPs to pay tribute to Mr Dromey “at a later date, to be determined in consultation with the family”.

Defence minister Leo Docherty opened defence questions by associating himself with the Speaker’s tribute, and expressed his “deepest sympathy” to Mr Dromey’s wife – Labour MP Harriet Harman – and the rest of his family.

The father-of-three had represented Birmingham Erdington since 2010. He is understood to have died from natural causes, having contributed to a Parliament debate as recently as Thursday.

Labour shadow defence secretary John Healey said: “We mourn deeply on this side his very sad, very sudden death.

“He touched everyone he worked with, everyone has a proud moment of reflection of Jack Dromey’s story and our House and our politics are the poorer without him this week.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “We are sorry for his loss, our condolences are with his family.

“I shall remember Jack with his trademark mac that he often wore and never changed, and also his well-crafted arguments, often against the Government, but nevertheless making a strong, often powerful point.”

Conservative MP for Beckenham Bob Stewart said: “I am very sad about the loss of Jack.

“I have known him since we both served together, him for the unions, me for the military, in Northern Ireland a long time ago.”

