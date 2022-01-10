Search

11 Jan 2022

Christmas miracle for otter rescued by member of public

Christmas miracle for otter rescued by member of public

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

A plucky otter cub experienced something of a festive miracle when it was rescued from a bin the day before Christmas in Durham.

The otter, named Eve, was suffering with hypothermia when it was discovered in a bin by a member of the public.

After being taken to a vet, the RSPCA took Eve into their care before moving it to its Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Cheshire.

The young mammal was slowly warmed up and given fluids as well as being hand reared with kitten milk and fish on its road to recovery.

Once fully rehabilitated, Eve will return to the wild.

“It appears that someone found the tiny otter cub and because she was so cold thought she was dead so discarded her in a bin,” said inspector Steph Baines.

“Then another member of the public later noticed some movement so rushed her to a nearby vets.

“She was suffering from hypothermia due to the cold and had to be warmed up slowly and then she was given fluids and hand-reared with kitten milk mixed with fish every two hours and started to recover from her ordeal.

“We decided to name her Eve as she was found on Christmas Eve.”

Lee Stewart, manager at Stapeley Grange, said: “It is always very exciting to have an otter cub with us as up until the 1980s they were struggling in the wild.

“They weren’t protected by legislation until 1978, at which point numbers were low, but over time their numbers have steadily increased and they have made a comeback in most counties in the UK.

“As a result we are seeing more being brought into Stapeley Grange.

“Otter rehabilitation is very specialised and you need to have suitable facilities to care for them. Young otter cubs can be with us for up to 12 months before they can be returned to the wild so their care is not only time consuming but expensive.”

To find out more about Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre and its fundraising efforts, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/RSPCAStapeleyGrangeWildlife.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media