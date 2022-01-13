Johnson pulls out of planned trip after family member tests positive for Covid

Boris Johnson has pulled out of a planned visit to a vaccination clinic after a family member tested positive for coronavirus.

The Prime Minister would have faced questions from the media about his attendance at a Downing Street “bring your own booze” event on the planned visit to Lancashire.

But he has pulled out, despite official guidance no longer requiring vaccinated contacts of coronavirus cases to self-isolate.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister will no longer be visiting Lancashire today due to a family member testing positive for coronavirus.

“He will follow the guidance for vaccinated close contacts, including daily testing and limiting contact with others.”

Although the legal requirement to self-isolate does not apply to vaccinated contacts, they are advised to take daily tests and “limit close contact with other people outside your household”.

The Prime Minister has faced calls to quit from within the Tory ranks after admitting attending a “bring your own booze” event in the No 10 garden on May 20 2020.

He has insisted that he believed it was a work event and No 10 said he had not seen the email inviting staff to bring their own alcohol to the “socially distanced drinks”.

Mr Johnson apologised for the event in the Commons on Wednesday.

The family member who tested positive lives in Downing Street, but Mr Johnson’s spokesman would not say whether it was the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, or either of the couple’s children.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Johnson took a test on Wednesday and another on Thursday.

He said: “The PM is following the guidance to do daily tests and limit contact with others. As I said, (the) positive test was Wednesday so the PM will continue following this guidance up to and including Tuesday of next week.

“For reference, the guidance is to take an LFD (lateral flow device) test every day for seven days, or until 10 days after the household member who has Covid-19 started their self-isolation period if this is earlier, and in this instance it’s not, so it’s seven days.”

The spokesman added that “in line with the guidance, he’s reducing contacts, he’ll be working from No 10, doing the daily tests, and limiting contact with others both outside No 10 and indeed inside No 10 as well”.

He said the Prime Minister will continue to hold meetings but “for the large part that will be done virtually”.