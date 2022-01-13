Murder accused to face trial after denying charge during crown court appearance

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in West London.
Eugeniu Rusnac, 36, is accused of killing Ion Cernei, 36, last year.
Mr Cernei was found by emergency services with head injuries at a home in Fawns Manor Close in Feltham, Hounslow, on Sunday October 17.
He was taken to hospital but died the next day.
Rusnac, of Cedar Road, Feltham, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court via video link, wearing grey overalls to deny the charge.
A trial date was set for July 4 at the same court.
