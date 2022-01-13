Search

14 Jan 2022

Plans to ban racist fans who troll footballers from matches for up to 10 years

Plans to ban racist fans who troll footballers from matches for up to 10 years

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Jan 2022

Racist football fans who troll players will be banned from matches in England and Wales for up to 10 years under Government plans for new laws.

Home Secretary Priti Patel wants to extend the scope of football banning orders, which can already be imposed on people convicted of violence, disorder and racist or homophobic chanting, to also cover online hate offences.

The move, first announced last year, comes after England footballers Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were subject to racist abuse after missing penalties in last summer’s Euro 2020 final.

The law is expected to be introduced as an amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

Ms Patel said: “This summer we saw the beautiful game marred by disgraceful racism from online trolls, who hid behind their keyboards and abused our footballers.

“Racism is unacceptable and for too long football has been marred by this shameful prejudice.

“Those responsible for appalling racist abuse online must be punished. The changes to the law I am announcing will make sure they are banned from attending football matches.”

Football banning orders bar the individual from going to regulated football matches for 3 to 10 years. There are 1,359 orders in force across England and Wales, according to the latest Home Office figures.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media