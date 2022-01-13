Labour MP received £500,000 in funding from Chinese Communist agent

A senior Labour MP received more than £500,000 from a Chinese agent engaged in “political interference activities” in the UK on behalf of the communist regime, it has emerged.

Barry Gardiner received the donations from Christine Ching Kui Lee – mainly to cover staffing costs in his office – over a period of six years, and employed her son as his diary manager.

The disclosures came after MI5 took the rare step of issuing MPs and peers with a warning about Lee’s cultivating of British politicians to secure a “UK political landscape” that was “favourable” to China.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said it is “deeply concerning” the Chinese Communist Party was targeting British parliamentarians.

In a statement, Mr Gardiner, who was a member of the shadow cabinet under former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, said he had been liaising with the security services for a number of years about his contacts with Lee, who runs a law firm in central London.

“They have always known, and been made fully aware by me, of her engagement with my office and the donations she made to fund researchers in my office in the past,” he said.

“I have been assured by the security services that whilst they have definitively identified improper funding channelled through Christine Lee, this does not relate to any funding received by my office.”

Former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who has been involved in helping Hong Kong-Chinese people flee the communist regime, expressed concern they could now be at risk as a result of Lee’s activities.

In the Security Service Interference Alert (SSIA) sent to MPs and peers, MI5 said Lee “acted covertly” in co-ordination with the United Front Work Department (UFWD) of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“The UFWD seeks to cultivate relationships with influential figures in order to ensure the UK political landscape is favourable to the CCP’s agenda and to challenge those that raise concerns about CCP activity, such as human rights,” it said.

“Lee has been engaged in the facilitation of financial donations to political parties, parliamentarians, aspiring parliamentarians, and individuals seeking political office in the UK, including facilitating donations to political entities on behalf of foreign nationals.”

In an accompanying letter, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said they included donations from politicians in China and Hong Kong, and that among those targeted was the now disbanded Chinese in Britain all party parliamentary group (APPG), which Mr Gardiner chaired.

Analysis of the Register of Members’ Financial Interests by the PA news agency showed Lee donated more than £500,000 to Mr Gardiner between 2015 and 2020, mostly through funding for his staff.

She also donated £5,000 to Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey in 2013, and in 2014 she helped sponsor a Chinese Liberal Democrats dinner to support the party’s then candidate for Somerton and Frome, Sarah Yong.

In 2013, she funded flights for a four-day trip to Beijing for then Labour MP for Hendon, Andrew Dismore, who was then chairman of the Chinese in Britain APPG.

In his statement, Mr Gardiner said steps were taken to ensure Lee had no role in either the appointment or management of the researchers she bankrolled and had ceased funding any workers in his office in June 2020.

He said Lee’s son had volunteered in his office “many years ago” and was subsequently employed as a diary manager until he resigned abruptly on Thursday.

“The security services have advised me that they have no intelligence that shows he was aware of, or complicit in, his mother’s illegal activity,” he said.