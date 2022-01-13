Search

14 Jan 2022

Agent Willie McKay could be involved in footballer’s inquest, court hears

Agent Willie McKay could be involved in footballer’s inquest, court hears

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Jan 2022

A coroner investigating the death of footballer Emiliano Sala in a plane crash is attempting to contact the agent who helped organise the flight, a court heard.

Rachael Griffin, the senior coroner for Dorset, said she had written to football agent Willie McKay inviting him to be an “interested person” at the inquest of the Argentina striker.

The 28-year-old footballer and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, died when the small plane they were flying in crashed in the English Channel in January 2019.

At the time, Sala was involved in a £15 million transfer to Cardiff from Ligue 1 side Nantes, and was travelling between the two cities when he died.

The flight had been organised by David Henderson, who was the plane’s operator, with Mr McKay.

Ms Griffin told a pre-inquest review hearing she had emailed Mr McKay and also sent his letter to the home address she had on record but had not received a response.

Addressing counsel, she said: “Previously you will be aware I identified William McKay as a potential interested person.

“To confirm on December 6 last year William McKay was emailed and sent a letter by post in respect of today’s hearing about potential interested persons status.

“I have received no response to that correspondence and what I am going to ask Detective Inspector Simon Huxter to do on our behalf is make an inquiry to try and ascertain whether we have the correct email address and home address for Mr McKay to confirm whether we are corresponding with him at the correct address.”

As an interested person, Mr McKay would be entitled to participate in the inquest either directly or through a lawyer by receiving copies of evidence, asking questions of witnesses and making submissions on the law to the coroner.

The inquest is due to begin on February 14 in Bournemouth and last until April.

Previous hearings have heard that Henderson, who was jailed for 18 months last year after being convicted of endangering the safety of the aircraft and trying to arrange a flight for a passenger without permission or authorisation, has “no further evidence” to give “beyond that which he gave at criminal trial”.

Henderson’s trial at Cardiff Crown Court heard he was not “pressured” into organising the flight by Mr McKay and did so “for financial advantage”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media