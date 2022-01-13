Search

14 Jan 2022

Chinese agent was given award by Theresa May

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Jan 2022

A lawyer accused of being a Chinese agent engaged in “political interference activities” was given an award by Theresa May when she was prime minister in 2019.

Christine Ching Kui Lee was named as one of No 10’s “Points of Light” for her work with the British Chinese Project.

But on Thursday she was described in a security alert by MI5 as being “knowingly engaged in political interference activities on behalf of the United Front Work Department (UFWD) of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)”.

In a personal letter to Lee, Mrs May said: “You should feel very proud of the difference that The British Chinese Project is making in promoting engagement, understanding, and cooperation between the Chinese and British communities in the UK.

“I also wish you well with your work to further the inclusion and participation of British-Chinese people in the UK political system.”

Lee said she was “surprised and honoured” to receive the award.

The Security Service Interference Alert issued by MI5 highlighted Lee’s affiliations to the British Chinese Project and the China Overseas Friendship,

But it said she has “acted covertly in coordination with the UFWD and is judged to be involved in political interference activities in the UK”.

Asked about the Points of Light award, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “I don’t know the background to that particular award.”

News

