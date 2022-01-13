Search

14 Jan 2022

Police stand-off with man and young son ends safely after five days

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Jan 2022

A siege involving a man who barricaded himself and his young son in a house has ended after five days.

The stand-off involving specially trained officers in the Earlsdon area of Coventry began after a concern for welfare check by West Midlands Police officers at the address at 12.20am on Sunday.

West Midlands Police said specialist firearms officers moved in just after 8.30pm on Thursday and detained the 41-year-old man.

He has been taken into custody where he will be assessed by mental health professionals.

The man’s eight-year-old son, who is believed to have been physically unharmed, is with other family members.

Police previously said the 41-year-old was believed to have weapons.

Superintendent Ronan Tyrer, of Coventry Police, said on Thursday: “This has been an incredibly sensitive and challenging siege, which had a boy aged eight, at its heart.

“His safety was our main concern throughout this and so I’m sure everyone in Coventry shares in our relief that we have been able to get him safely out of the house today.

“The situation became untenable and it was decided to bring the siege to an end.

“At all times, we had to balance the risk to the boy being kept in the house, with the risk that he could be harmed if we did enter the house.

“Thankfully, he appears to be physically unharmed at this stage – but he is being properly cared for now to ensure he gets all the emotional and other support he needs.

“We are incredibly thankful for the way that the community in Earlsdon have supported us. We know it’s been drawn-out, tough and frustrating, but we have done our best to help you through this.

“I’d like to thank the firearms officers, negotiators, neighbourhood and other officers who have worked day and night to protect this boy, and the public.”

