14 Jan 2022

Police Ombudsman probe examined 19 loyalist murders

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

The investigation by the Police Ombudsman examined police actions in relation to 19 murders and multiple attempted murders carried out by the UDA/UFF.

The attacks were:

– The murder of Gerard Casey at Rasharkin, Co Antrim, on April 4 1989;

– The murder of Eddie Fullerton at Buncrana, Co Donegal, on May 25 1991;

– The murder of Patrick Shanaghan at Castlederg, Co Tyrone, on August 12 1991;

– The murder of Thomas Donaghy, at Kilrea, Co Londonderry, on August 16 1991;

– The murder of Bernard O’Hagan at Magherafelt, Co Londonderry, on September 16 1991;

– The attempted murder of James McCorriston at Coleraine, Co Londonderry, on February 14 1992;

– The murder of Daniel Cassidy at Kilrea, Co Londonderry, on April 2 1992;

– The attempted murder of Patrick McErlain at Dunloy, Co Antrim, on August 28 1992;

– The murder of Malachy Carey at Ballymoney, Co Antrim. Mr Carey was shot on December 12 1992 and died the following day as a result of his injuries;

– The murders of Robert Dalrymple, James Kelly, James McKenna, and Noel O’Kane at Castlerock, Co Londonderry, on March 25 1993. A fifth man, Gerard McEldowney, was seriously injured in this attack;

– The murders of John Burns, Moira Duddy, Joseph McDermott, James Moore, John Moyne, Steven Mullan, and Karen Thompson at the Rising Sun Bar, Greysteel, Co Londonderry, on October 30 1993. An eighth victim, Samuel Montgomery, died on April 14 1994 as a result of injuries sustained in the attack

