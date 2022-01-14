Search

14 Jan 2022

What the papers say – January 14

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

The front pages on Friday are dominated by the Queen stripping the Duke of York of his royal and military titles as the fallout continues from his sexual assault lawsuit.

The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian carry the news delivered by Buckingham Palace that the monarchy is moving to distance itself from Andrew.

The Daily Mail writes that the Duke of York had a “haunted look” as he arrived for a “crisis summit” with the Queen, reporting that it was the Prince of Wales who demanded his brother’s exile.

The Sun and Metro both quip that the prince has been “throne out” by the royal family.

i writes the Monarch “banishes her favourite son from royal life to limit further damage from sexual assault allegations”.

The Daily Express says the Queen cast the Duke of York adrift “for the sake of monarchy”.

The Times called the Duke of York’s public ousting a “humiliating blow”.

The Daily Star continues in the same vein, calling the Duke of York a “narcissist” who was “formerly known as Prince”.

Elsewhere, The Daily Mirror reports that “hours before” the Queen was seen mourning alone at her husband’s funeral, Downing Street staff held two “boozy bashes”.

And the Financial Times reports that talks between the US, Nato and Russia have hit a “dead end”,  with the Kremlin’s threat of military action against Ukraine remaining.

