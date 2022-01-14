Search

14 Jan 2022

How did Covid restrictions affect the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral?

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

Fresh allegations of Downing Street parties taking place on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s socially-distanced funeral have been met with widespread anger.

It was reported that two events were held in April last year, while the country was under coronavirus restrictions and in a period of national mourning following Philip’s death.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey and Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner were among those to condemn the allegations in the wake of the wealth of sacrifices made for the funeral to go ahead.

Covid restrictions had a substantial impact on the proceedings, with the guest list trimmed from 800 to just 30.

The Queen attended the funeral wearing a face mask and socially distanced from her family at the service in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Those in the funeral procession were required to put their face masks on before entering St George’s Chapel.

Bottles of hand sanitiser – a familiar mark of the pandemic – featured alongside the traditional dressing of floral arrangements and family wreaths.

Original plans for military processions through London or Windsor were scrapped, with the royal family asking the public not to gather at the castle or other royal residences.

The choir was also limited to just four singers, while the few guests were banned from singing in line with the Covid regulations.

