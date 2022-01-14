Man in court over murder of teenager Lily Sullivan

A man accused of murdering 18-year-old Lily Sullivan in south-west Wales has appeared in court.
Ms Sullivan’s body was found in the Mill Pond area of Pembroke in the early hours of Friday December 17.
Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday.
He appeared by video-link from prison dressed in a grey sweatshirt and spoke only to confirm his name.
Judge Paul Thomas QC has set a trial date of June 13.
The Crown Prosecution Service has ordered an expert report be conducted into the teenager’s cause of death, and Haines’s mental health.
