Search

17 Jan 2022

Petition against Covid certification presented to Stormont Assembly

Petition against Covid certification presented to Stormont Assembly

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Jan 2022

A petition against the Covid Certification Scheme has been presented to the Stormont Assembly.

DUP MLA Paul Frew said it had been backed by 10,000 signatures, adding he could “not think of a more honourable cause for a petition than to record our disgust and abhorrence that an Executive and indeed this Assembly can pass such a discriminatory measure as vaccine certification”.

The petition was organised by the group Liberty NI.

The scheme, introduced late last year, sees many businesses in the hospitality sector required to ask customers for proof of vaccination, a negative lateral flow test result, or proof of previous infection for entry.

Mr Frew introduced the petition into the Assembly on Monday.

He criticised the use of emergency legislation to introduce the measure, describing it as undemocratic and not accountable to the rigorous regime of stages of primary legislation.

“This measure – vaccine certification – is one of a number of cruel measures brought in by this Health Minister (Robin Swann), but this one treats people differently,” he told MLAs, claiming it was “designed to discriminate” and is “unacceptable”.

“It has also had a terrible impact on business and has created dramatic suffering of downturns in those businesses, not only because people are being prevented from entering their premises, but because many are refusing to play any part in this practise of certification and discrimination.

“This needs to end and it needs to end now.”

In a statement, a spokesman for Liberty NI said, “Prior to the introduction of vaccine passports in NI, we warned of the impact on business, the discrimination, and its inability to stop transmission. On every count, the people have been proved right.

“We have had calls from countless individuals and businesses telling us of the negative impact of vaccine passports. Businesses have witnessed a 50% drop in trade since its introduction, while transmission has increased rapidly.”

Later, during Assembly Questions for Justice Minister Naomi Long, Mr Frew blasted another decision by the Executive – to make the wearing of face coverings in indoor settings mandatory.

Enforcement of the rule had been due to start on January 7 but it was suspended amid uncertainty over how those exempt from wearing a face covering would be able to prove it.

Mr Frew said there are many people who cannot wear masks due to trauma.

Ms Long responded by saying the issue had been the number of people “abusing” the self-certification system.

“The result of that was, for example, people going online, ordering sunflower lanyards, which have been hugely helpful to those who have hidden disabilities or trauma, and abusing that system for their own purposes,” she said.

“It was a recommendation of the Department of Health that we would make this compulsory in order that it could be enforced because, while self-certification is in place, it is incredibly difficult to foresee how such a measure can be enforced.”

Ms Long said she felt the Executive did the right thing by suspending enforcement.

On Monday in Northern Ireland, the deaths of a further four people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 and another 3,295 cases of the virus were notified.

On Monday morning, there were 394 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 28 in intensive care.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media