17 Jan 2022

GB News announces it will play the national anthem every morning

GB News announces it will play the national anthem every morning

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Jan 2022

GB News has announced it will start broadcasting the national anthem at the beginning of its live programming every day.

The channel has said a rendition of God Save The Queen will air across GB News Television and GB News Radio every day at 5.59am, starting on January 18.

Editorial director Michael Booker has said it will be a “welcome addition” to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

Booker added: “We always promised we would celebrate what’s good about our country when we can, and the Queen’s 70-year reign is definitely worth celebrating.

“We’ve chosen an uplifting instrumental version which, for our television viewers, will feature stunning scenes from across the UK.

“We think it’s a lovely way to start the day.”

The channel, which launched in June with seven daily shows, has been expanding its output and recently launched a new radio station, GB News Radio.

They have also recently acquired several new presenters, including veteran broadcaster Eamonn Holmes who is co-hosting the channel’s new show breakfast programme with Isabel Webster.

