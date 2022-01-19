Search

19 Jan 2022

Enacting mother and baby home proposals will take ‘sustained period of time’

Enacting mother and baby home proposals will take ‘sustained period of time’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Jan 2022

Work on implementing the recommendations of an expert panel into the mistreatment of women and children in mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland will take a “sustained period of time”, MLAs have been told.

An Executive Office official told a Stormont committee that completing the recommendations would not be possible before the current Assembly mandate concludes later this year.

In November, deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill confirmed the Executive was committed to the “unequivocal and full implementation” of a series of recommendations proposed by the expert panel, including a public inquiry and redress scheme.

The practices within mother and baby homes, Magdalene laundries and workhouses and the experiences of the thousands of women and children held in the institutions over decades will be examined.

As well as a public inquiry, the expert panel also recommended the creation of a non-statutory independent panel to allow those who were sent to the institutions, and their families, to give testimony in a less adversarial format.

Legislation to preserve and ensure access to the records of the institutions under scrutiny was also recommended.

Updating the Executive Office scrutiny committee on Wednesday, department official Colin Moffett said: “On November 15 2021, the deputy First Minister made a statement to the Assembly on behalf of the Executive in which it was agreed that the recommendations of the Truth Recovery Design Panel’s report would be implemented in full.

“This was a highly significant step for victims and survivors.

“For some it has come after many years of campaigning and I am sure it was a day or relief.”

He said what the panel had recommended was a comprehensive package which “goes beyond just an inquiry”.

He added: “Some of the recommendations are relatively straightforward while others will require significantly more work, some of which will require collaboration of a north/south or east/west basis.

“The intention is that all of the recommendations will be progressed, as far as possible in parallel, rather than in series.

“Even so it is anticipated that it will take a sustained effort over a sustained period of time to implement all of the recommendations in full.

“It is just not possible to progress some of what is required within the current mandate given the time available to us.”

Independent MLA Trevor Lunn asked: “In terms of what happens around the end of the mandate and the beginning of the next one, this process can straddle that period of about seven or eight weeks?

“Also, there is no guarantee this place will get up and running again immediately, it has been known to take quite a while.

“Would that have an effect, if the Assembly wasn’t sitting for a long time?”

Department official Gareth Johnston said: “In terms of any gap that there might be, and I can’t speak to the politics of that, we are helpfully in a position where the Executive has agreed the main recommendations and that means that all the work has been continuing and will continue.

“Depending on what happens around the election we will have to respond accordingly.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media