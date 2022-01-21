Search

21 Jan 2022

Another 36 Covid-linked deaths recorded in weekly update

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Thirty-six deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have been recorded in the latest weekly update.

The figure represents an increase of 10 fatalities on the 26 deaths that occurred in the previous week, according to data compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

The latest deaths, registered in the week ending January 14, take the total number of coronavirus-linked fatalities recorded by Nisra to 4,100.

The Nisra figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the Department of Health’s total, as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

On January 14, the department had reported 3,036 deaths.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid data with a week lag.

The Nisra figure includes 2,868 deaths in hospital, 874 in care homes, 16 in hospices and 342 at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that up to January 14, the deaths of 1,148 care home residents were linked to Covid-19, 28% of all coronavirus-related deaths.

Covid-19 was also mentioned on the death certificate of 43 of the 445 deaths registered in the week to January 14.

Some of the deaths registered in the week ending January 14 could have taken place before that week, as fatalities can take a number of days to register.

Those aged 75 and over account for 72.3% of the 4,085 Covid-related deaths registered between March 19 2020 and January 14 2022.

