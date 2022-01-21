Search

21 Jan 2022

Original inquest file on Army shooting of teenager missing, coroner hears

Original inquest file on Army shooting of teenager missing, coroner hears

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

The original inquest file for a teenage boy shot dead by soldiers on the day internment was introduced cannot be traced, a coroner has been told.

Desmond Healey, 14, was killed in disputed circumstances during rioting in the Lenadoon area of west Belfast on August 9, 1971.

Soldiers from D Company of the Parachute Regiment were involved in the fatal incident.

A new inquest into the teenager’s death is scheduled to be heard in Banbridge courthouse across two weeks in December this year.

Rioting flared in nationalist and republican areas across Northern Ireland in August 1971 in response to the introduction of the controversial policy of internment without trial.

At a pre-inquest preliminary hearing on Friday, coroner Maria Dougan was informed that the Public Records Office of Northern Ireland has been unable to locate the inquest file in its records.

Counsel for the coroner, Philip Henry, said PRONI had already indicated it could not find the file but had subsequently carried out additional searches.

“We liaised with PRONI to double check first of all whether they could find the file,” he told the hearing.

“They did double check and they couldn’t find it. And they provided us with solid confirmation that there’s no further inquiries that can be made in that respect.”

Mr Henry said files related to another shooting involving the same regiment in west Belfast earlier that night may assist the court in efforts to trace the soldiers involved in the Healey incident.

Francis McGuinness, 17, was shot dead by soldiers during disturbances on Finaghy Road North two hours before Desmond was killed.

Mr Henry said soldiers from D Company were also involved in that shooting.

He said police files on the McGuinness incident showed that a Soldier A had given the order to open fire.

“Soldier A was confirmed within the file as being suggested to have given the order to fire, though we can’t say for certain whether that’s the same Soldier A as in our inquest,” he said.

The Ballymurphy series of shootings, which saw ten people shot and fatally injured over the course of three days, also involved members of the Parachute Regiment. Those shootings started on the same day – August 9.

Mr Henry said one inquest from the Ballymurphy cases could potentially assist in tracing soldiers from D Company.

The barrister said efforts were ongoing to trace five soldiers involved in the Healey shooting – they are referred to by the letters A to E.

During the hearing, solicitor for the next of kin, Padraig O Muirigh, asked for the Ministry of Defence to outline in writing what efforts were being taken to find the soldiers.

Fiona Fee, representing the MoD, said she did not foresee any issue with providing that information to the court.

Coroner Dougan scheduled the next preliminary hearing for March 30. She praised all parties involved in the proceedings for their “collaborative approach”.

“I trust that that will continue,” she said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media