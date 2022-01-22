Search

22 Jan 2022

US grill company apologises for mistimed Meat Loaf recipe-of-the-week email

US grill-maker Weber has offered its “deepest apologies” to customers after sending a recipe-of-the-week email for barbeque meatloaf on the same day as US rocker Meat Loaf’s death.

The company said it was “unaware” of the news when the recipe was sent out and apologised for any offence caused.

A post on Meat Loaf’s Facebook page announced he had died aged 74, with his family and friends at his side.

“At the time we shared this recipe with you, we were not aware of the unfortunate passing of American singer and actor Mr Marvin Lee Aday, also known as Meat Loaf,” Weber said.

“We want to express our deepest apologies for this oversight and for any offense this email may have caused.”

The company based in Palatine, Illinois, offered its condolences to Aday’s family and fans, signing off as “The Weber Family”.

