Police make new appeal over Belfast gun murder

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Belfast have released CCTV footage of his final movements as part of a new appeal.

Mark Hall, 31, was shot through the window of his family’s home on Rodney Drive in west Belfast in the late afternoon of December 18, with a bullet narrowly missing his sister.

The footage released by the PSNI shows Mr Hall making his way through the St James’s area towards his home shortly before he was killed in front of his family.

It also shows the two gunmen arrive in the area and the vehicle they travelled in.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Mark Hall was shot dead in a barbaric gun attack.

Detectives investigating the murder of Mark Hall in west Belfast last December have released CCTV footage, along with a fresh appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Please take a look at the footage: https://t.co/hCh7jXamj2Read our appeal: https://t.co/ImLMa2pn1c — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) January 28, 2022

“That afternoon, at approximately 4.35pm, two gunmen fired shots through the front window of his family home. Mark was critically wounded, and sadly later died in hospital.

“To encourage witnesses to come forward, we have released CCTV footage.

“It shows Mark’s last movements, as he travelled through the St James’s area to the family home on Rodney Drive.

“The footage also shows a silver vehicle, which we believe had a yellow taxi sign on its roof, turn from Donegal Road into St James’s Crescent and stop.

“We believe the footage then shows the two gunmen exit from the rear passenger door of the vehicle, before they walk along an alleyway which runs behind the houses on St James’s Crescent and Rodney Drive.

“Did you see Mark as he made his final journey to his family home on Rodney Drive?

“Did you see the silver car arrive or leave the area? Did you see the two people who got out of the car?

“We believe the gunmen were wearing dark clothing with hoods pulled over their heads. Did you see the shooting? Did you see the gunmen leave the area?

“This violent, deadly attack has left behind a heartbroken family. It has left an entire community united in shock and fearful that such a violent attack should happen in a busy residential area, as many people prepared for Christmas.

“If you have any information, no matter how uncertain you may be or insignificant it may seem, please do the right thing and call us.”