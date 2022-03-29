Foo Fighters cancel tour following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters have urged fans to pull “loved ones close” and to take time to grieve as the band cancelled the remainder of their tour following the “staggering loss” of drummer Taylor Hawkins.
The 50-year-old was playing on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death was announced on Saturday.
“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” a statement posted on social media said.
“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned.
“Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.
“With love, Foo Fighters”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.