02 Apr 2022

Idris Elba reveals the song Meghan requested he play at royal wedding

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

Idris Elba has revealed the Duchess of Sussex made a special request for a Dr Dre song when he was the DJ at the royal wedding.

The Luther star said Meghan asked him to play Still DRE when he took to the decks after the couple’s nuptials in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Elba discussed some of the key moments from his life while co-hosting BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Rap Show with Tiffany Calver on Saturday.

Asked what it was like to DJ for the couple, and what tunes filled the dancefloor, Elba replied: “Still DRE by Dr Dre went off! It was Meghan’s choice.”

Elba began his career as a DJ long before finding fame as an actor and he got the chance to show off his real skills in his Netflix show, Turn Up Charlie, in which he played a down-and-out DJ who attempts to rebuild his music career while working as a nanny for his famous best friend’s young daughter.

Elba attended the royal wedding with his wife, Sabrina, alongside celebrity guests including George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams.

During his guest appearance on Radio 1 Xtra, Elba also spoke to Top Boy star, Ashley Walters, who asked if he would accept a role in the upcoming third, and final, series of the Netflix show.

Walters said: “If there was a next season of Top Boy and we were casting for Dushane’s long-lost brother, are you taking it?”

Elba replied: “Did I just get offered a part in Top Boy on the radio?!

“You know what, every actor that watches Top Boy probably thinks the same; ‘Boy, I would kill that, you know, I would love to be in that’.

“So Ash Boy, it’s very tempting and you’re my boy, so if there was a thing for me to come in and just dip in and out, I feel like I would be honoured to be a part of that.”

The full show will air on BBC Radio 1Xtra or BBC Radio 1 tonight from 9pm to 11pm, or listen back afterwards on BBC Sounds.

