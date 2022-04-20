Search

20 Apr 2022

Vicky McClure’s Our Dementia choir performs to launch Power of Music report

Vicky McClure’s Our Dementia choir performs to launch Power of Music report

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Vicky McClure’s Our Dementia Choir has performed in London to highlight a report which said music can play a “powerful” role in improving the lives of dementia patients.

The choir sang three songs – including I’m A Believer and Stand By Me – at Universal Music UK in King’s Cross to celebrate the Power of Music report which looks at how music can support staff, create savings and generally improve healthcare services.

In 2019, actress McClure presented a BBC One documentary called Our Dementia Choir, exploring how music can help people living with some forms of the condition.

In the show, which earned a Bafta TV nomination, she spoke of seeing dementia first-hand after caring for her grandmother Iris, who died in 2015.

The Bafta-award winning actress, who starred in Trigger Point and Line Of Duty, said music has “healing powers” for dementia patients.

She said: “We should never underestimate the transformative and healing power of music.

“Music can uplift people living with dementia, change their mood and bring them joy.

“This is the reason why I started Our Dementia Choir and why it remains so close to my heart.

“We were all delighted to be invited to perform at the launch and not only meet so many people that think in the way we do, but who are also committed to ensuring music is used to benefit people with dementia in the future.”

At the event on Wednesday, which was also attended by Music for Dementia ambassador Lauren Laverne, The Utley Foundation revealed it was making a £1 million donation to kickstart funding for grassroots activity around music for dementia.

Laverne said: “This was a fantastic evening of collaboration and commitment to elevating music – with all its therapeutic benefits – to improve health and wellbeing in society.

“The great thing with this report is that it’s just the beginning and part of a long-term plan of what we can achieve by working together.”

The chairman of Universal Music UK David Joseph also previewed Music Can at the event, an online resource which serves as a music and dementia information hub.

Music for Dementia campaign director Grace Meadows said: “This evening was a demonstration of what can happen when we work together to harness the power of music.

“The report offers practical and achievable recommendations, and it is testament to the vision of the report that we are already seeing tangible and meaningful investment being made in this space.”

UK Music chief executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin said: “This event demonstrated what a huge appetite there is to take this agenda forward.

“Across the music industry, the political landscape and the health and care system, we all want to harness the power of music to boost our health and wellbeing.

“This report can and should be the start of a revolution in how we use music to provide care and improve lives across the country. Now we need to work together to make that a reality.”

The Power of Music report, launched on Wednesday at the Universal Music UK headquarters, recommends the UK appoint a commissioner to “champion and co-ordinate” projects including the setting up of a cross-government taskforce.

The published document follows a one-year study by UK Music, which represents the collective interests of the sector, and Music for Dementia, the health and music campaign.

Among those consulted were charities, the Government and the health and social care sectors, as well as musicians, music therapists, people living with dementia and their carers.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media