22 Apr 2022

George Ezra donates £85,000 to the National Trust for tree-planting scheme

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 8:25 AM

George Ezra and YouTube have donated £85,000 to the National Trust to plant around 17,000 trees across the UK.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter, whose hits include Shotgun and Budapest, said he hoped to play a part in tackling the climate crisis and environmental decline.

The new woodland will lock in carbon, help reduce flooding and create homes for wildlife, the National Trust said.

The charity, founded in 1895, has committed to planting or establishing 20 million trees covering an area the size of Birmingham as part of its plan to become net zero by 2030.

Brit Award winner Ezra said: “I am conscious that creating, touring and promoting a record has an impact on the environment, so I am delighted to announce I will be working with YouTube Music as their Sustainability Partner for 2022.

“They have very generously provided a significant financial contribution to support a cause of my choosing; this is going to be the National Trust, who are working hard to reverse the decline in nature and reduce the impact of climate change by planting trees and restoring landscapes.

“Together, we’ll directly use this money to plant 17,000 trees across the UK.”

The musician’s new album, Gold Rush Kid, is due out later this year and the announcement comes ahead of the release of his new single Green Green Grass.

National Trust director general Hilary McGrady said: “We are enormously grateful to George for this donation, and it serves as an important reminder that only by a collective will and everyone playing their part will we help reverse some of the impacts of climate change and help the nation to reach net zero.

“This gift represents an important step as part of our ambition to try and tackle the effects of climate change.

“We are planting the trees in the right places to maximise the impact they will have in locking in carbon.”

Members of the public can also plant a tree by making a donation through the National Trust website.

