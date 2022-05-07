Search

07 May 2022

UUP leader Doug Beattie retains seat in Upper Bann

UUP leader Doug Beattie retains seat in Upper Bann

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 May 2022 7:25 PM

Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) Doug Beattie has retained his seat in Upper Bann – an outcome that left him and party colleagues relieved after an anxious day-and-a-half of counting.

Mr Beattie, who secured 9.3% of first preferences vote, has led the party since May 2021.

He has tried to transform the party into a more liberal unionist party, in a bid to woo moderate DUP voters.

Mr Beattie was elected in seventh count after relying on transfers from the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) and Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Doug Beattie said: “It was a real scrap. We always said it was all about the transfers. You never take the electorate for granted so there’s always a chance that you are going to lose your seat.

“In Upper Bann I’ve had to make unpopular decisions for the direction of the party and that might well have had an effect on me. But at the end of the day, if your message is there, you can get it through and you can be transfer-friendly, you will get elected.”

The Alliance Party has taken its first-ever seat in the constituency, with Eoin Tennyson now becoming the youngest MLA in Stormont.

He took the last seat, ultimately defeating in a tight race Sinn Fein’s second candidate, local councillor Liam Mackle.

Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd, a former Stormont minister, comfortably topped the poll with 16.5% of the first preference vote.

The election was disastrous for the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) as stalwart Dolores Kelly lost the seat she had won back from Sinn Fein in 2017.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) held on to its two seats, with Jonathan Buckley being returned to the Assembly, while party veteran Diane Dodds, who had never contested Upper Bann, was elected on the sixth count.

Turnout for the area was 62%.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media