In Pictures: Revellers enjoy Glastonbury Festival on day two

Glastonbury will rock to the vocals of Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar this weekend but it was the sound of laughter that filled the air as the sun shone on two day of the famous festival.

Revellers, who were warned the blue skies may soon be replaced by storm clouds, took part in a laughter yoga workshop in the Healing Field at Worthy Farm in Somerset on Thursday morning.

It comes as Emily Eavis, co-organiser, thanked festival-goers for their commitment in attending, saying she thinks “the best people in the world come here”.

As people continued to arrive for the music extravaganza, including on trains hamstrung by another strike, some found the sun to be a little too warm, swapping their summer gear for birthday suits.

Others substituted their tops for strategically placed unicorns, ducks and petals.

The more modest still managed to dazzle in an array of fancy head-dressings.

Many were enjoying the nice weather while they can.

Thunderstorms were set to sweep across much of southern England on Thursday afternoon, a Met Office forecaster said.

It means punters may be forced to swap their sun cream for umbrellas, with the weather set to turn from “wall-to-wall sunshine” and high temperatures, as enjoyed on Thursday morning, into “heavy thundery downpours”.

By the end of the weekend, we may be seeing the somewhat traditional shots of revellers in wellies wading through mud, with light showers predicted on Friday and Saturday, followed by more heavy rain on Sunday.

Former Beatles star Sir Paul will become the oldest solo headliner when he performs on Saturday, a week after his 80th birthday, while 20-year-old Bad Guy singer Eilish will become the youngest when she takes to the stage on Friday night.