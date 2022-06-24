In pictures: Revellers defy threat of rain on day three of Glastonbury

The threat of showers over the weekend did not dampen expectations as Friday’s musical extravaganza at Glastonbury Festival got under way.
Before the acts took to the stage, however, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the crowd in a taped message calling for support for his country.
One of the first acts to perform was The Libertines, fronted by Pete Doherty and Carl Barat, who played the Other Stage. A little while later, Ziggy Marley, son of legendary reggae star Bob Marley, commenced proceedings on the Pyramid Stage.
