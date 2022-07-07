Search

07 Jul 2022

Sir Ringo Starr: I’m sure Boris Johnson will find another job

Sir Ringo Starr: I’m sure Boris Johnson will find another job

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Jul 2022 10:55 PM

Sir Ringo Starr says he is “sure Boris Johnson will get another job” following the Prime Minister’s dramatic resignation on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in Los Angeles to mark his 82nd birthday, the former Beatles drummer said he would not offer a detailed opinion on Mr Johnson or the turbulent political situation in the UK, but wished him the best.

It comes as the Tory leader stepped down from the top job, but not before delivering a broadside at the “eccentric” decision by Cabinet colleagues and MPs to force him out.

Mr Johnson says he intends to remain in office until his successor is elected, a process which could take months, prompting a backlash from party grandees and political opponents over his attempt to “cling on” in No 10 until the autumn.

Asked about the controversial politician’s decision to step down, he told the PA news agency: “I’m not saying anything about Boris Johnson.

“God bless him and I’m sure he’ll get another job.”

The world famous musician also admitted that gun violence and hatred “in any country” around the world “got him down”.

“We’re here to (spread peace and love)…and I can only do this,” he said, giving his trademark peace sign.

“I can’t force anyone to go ‘peace and love’ but it’s catching on.”

Back in 2017, Sir Ringo weighed in on the Brexit debate, saying that “people voted and they have to get on with it”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media