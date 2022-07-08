Search

08 Jul 2022

Music lovers in party mood as Trnsmt festival gets underway in Glasgow

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jul 2022 6:25 PM

Thousands of revellers have gathered in Glasgow Green on Friday for the annual Trnsmt festival including a man celebrating his 18th birthday and a 61-year-old woman who thought she was the oldest attendee.

The festival got underway from noon and has moved back to its summer spot for the first time since 2019 following the coronavirus pandemic.

Trnsmt was postponed until September 2021 after restrictions on live events lifting.

Despite fears of rising Covid infection rates, festival-goers seemed not to be worried crowds were not worried about this – especially not 61-year-old Louise Wilson.

“I think I’m the oldest one here!”

It was Ms Wilson’s first time at the festival, which has been running since 2017 in place of T in the Park which took place during the second weekend in July, and ran from 1994.

Ms Wilson said: “I’m a front line worker, I get the jags, it’s fine.

“I don’t care how old everybody is, I’m just here to see Paolo (Nutini).”

Another reveller looking forward to the event was James Foster from Hillington, Glasgow, who was celebrating his 18th birthday.

Mr Foster said: “It’s absolutely brilliant to be at Trnsmt. We’ve got tickets, we’re getting in.”

Earlier this week, ScotRail issued a warning to Trnsmt attendees that there would be very few trains after the headlines acts ended.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “Customers going to Trnsmt on Sunday should be aware that there will be no trains after the event, so please check your entire journey and know what alternative transport is available.”

On Friday, Paisley singer Paolo Nutini will headline the festival after he released his fourth studio album on July 1 following an eight-year hiatus.

Indie band The Strokes will headline on Saturday evening, with Bathgate’s Lewis Capaldi closing the show on Sunday evening.

