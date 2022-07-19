Search

20 Jul 2022

Scots star Douglas Henshall to depart BBC crime drama Shetland

Scots star Douglas Henshall to depart BBC crime drama Shetland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jul 2022 1:01 AM

Scots actor Douglas Henshall will make his final appearance in the BBC’s murder mystery drama Shetland as the award-winning show returns for a seventh series.

The Glasgow-born actor debuted the role of DI Jimmy Perez on BBC One in 2013 in the first TV adaptation of the award-winning novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves.

After nine years in the role, Henshall has made the decision to depart Shetland at the end of its seventh series, which begins this August, to explore other acting opportunities.

The crime drama, which also features Scots actors Alison O’Donnell and Mark Bonnar, will return for an eighth series in 2023, with a new lead and further casting to be announced in due course, the BBC confirmed.

Speaking about his departure from the programme, Henshall said he will miss DI Perez and Shetland.

“It’s been one of the privileges of my career to play Jimmy Perez for almost 10 years and to work with so many wonderful people both in front of and behind the camera, and also to spend so much time in Shetland,” he said.

“The isles were so much a part of our show and of Perez himself.

“I’ll miss him and the place.

“I wish everyone involved much luck with whatever happens next.”

Gaynor Holmes, executive producer for BBC Drama, said: “It has been an absolute privilege to work on Shetland over the past few years and watch the show go from strength to strength – in no small part thanks to Douglas’s sensitive, intelligent and memorable portrayal of DI Jimmy Perez.

“We will miss him enormously but he leaves the show in rude health and we’re extremely excited about the plans we have for bringing more of this much loved drama to audiences far and wide.”

Kate Bartlett, of Silverprint Pictures, which produced the drama, added: “It has been amazing to have the opportunity to complete the story of Jimmy Perez and Douglas Henshall is outstanding in the role.

“We had an incredible Scottish cast and crew and David Kane has created a distinctive and emotionally complex story that unfolds against the stunning, evocative landscapes of Shetland.

“I’m very proud of this series and excited for the new series to come.”

Henshall’s last role as DI Perez features in a thrilling new six-part series of Shetland which sees the team investigate the mysterious disappearance of a vulnerable young man.

The investigation draws Perez into the secret past of a family new to Shetland, revealing an “unimaginable threat to the community.”

Written by David Kane, Paul Logue and Denise Paul, the seventh series features guest stars Shauna Macdonald (The Cry, The Descent), Laurie Brett (Waterloo Road, EastEnders), Patrick Robinson (Death in Paradise, Casualty), Andrew Whipp (Vera, The Mallorca Files), Stuart McQuarrie (Elizabeth Is Missing, The Crown), Ladi Emeruwa (Riveria, Humans), Lauren Conroy (Rent, 9 to 5), Nick Nunn (The Victim, Clique) and Sorcha Groundsell (Grantchester, The Innocents, Clique).

Series 8 of Shetland will start filming from Spring 2023 in locations on the Shetland Isles and across Scotland.

Casting for the new series will be announced in the coming months, the BBC confirmed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media