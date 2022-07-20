Search

20 Jul 2022

US authorities offer £4100 for man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dogwalker

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jul 2022 2:55 AM

The US Marshals Service are offering a reward of 5,000 dollars (£4,100) for information leading to the arrest of a man involved in the attempted murder of Lady Gaga’s dog-walker.

James Howard Jackson, 19, is also one of three men charged with stealing two of the popstar’s French bulldogs in February 2021.

Jackson is being sought by authorities after he was erroneously released from custody on April 6 2022, following a clerical error.

He is alleged to have shot dog walker Ryan Fischer with a .40-caliber handgun while the victim was walking the dogs in Los Angeles.

Mr Fischer sustained a through-and-through gunshot wound to his chest and was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in LA.

Following the shooting, two of Gaga’s pets were stolen by the attackers.

Police arrested five people in April 2021 in connection with the attack, two of whom were charged as accessories after the fact.

Jackson, along with Jaylin White, 19 and Lafayette Whaley, 27, were all charged with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Major Crime Team has requested the US Marshals Service’s assistance to find and arrest Jackson.

The US Marshals said Jackson should be considered as “armed and dangerous” and urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to report it to police immediately.

