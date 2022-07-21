Search

21 Jul 2022

Science behind Doctor Who to be revealed at Edinburgh exhibition

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 11:25 AM

The scientific mysteries behind the adventures of Doctor Who are to be revealed at an Edinburgh exhibition this year.

The Time Lord will land at the National Museum of Scotland in December, where the Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder exhibition will let fans explore eight zones covering a series of scientific topics from the show.

Alison Cromarty, head of exhibitions and design at the museum, said staff were “tremendously excited to be bringing this exhibition to Scotland”.

“From the wonder of the science fiction of the TV show, to our present-day understanding of the big scientific topics it touches on, there is something for everyone,” she said.

The exhibition first opened in Liverpool’s world museum, where it will run until October 30, but from December 10 until May 1 next year it will call Edinburgh home.

The BBC’s long-running science fiction show has strong Scottish connections.

To date, three Scots have played the Doctor: Sylvester McCoy, David Tennant and Peter Capaldi, with Ncuti Gatwa set to join them as the fourth Scot when he takes over the role.

As part of the exhibition, people will be able to take part in a range of immersive experiences and go on a journey through cosmic curiosities, a Tardis tech room, and the science behind time time travel.

And the show’s stranger creations are part of the exhibition, with its monster vault allowing visitors to get up close with some of the weird and scary characters that have graced our screens.

