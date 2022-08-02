Search

03 Aug 2022

Pa Salieu’s Commonwealth Games show cancelled due to ‘failed background check’

Pa Salieu’s Commonwealth Games show cancelled due to ‘failed background check’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 12:24 AM

British rapper Pa Salieu says his planned performance at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony has been cancelled due to a “failed background check”.

The 24-year-old musician was acquitted in March of engaging in violent disorder during a mass brawl which saw his friend Fidel Glasgow knifed to death.

However the singer was convicted of possessing a bottle as an offensive weapon and had previously admitted a second count of violent disorder relating to an attack on a man shortly after the brawl.

His final sentencing date was due to be in May.


Salieu said he had “consistently co-operated” with the legal process but that the Home Office was still to process the necessary paperwork to allow him to perform abroad.

Sharing video footage from rehearsals of his Games performance on Instagram, he wrote: “Yesterday I received a call to say that I’m being removed from the show because I ‘failed a background check’.

“I can’t keep being silent about this stuff.

“I’ve already had to cancel 90% of my shows this year because the Home Office won’t process the paperwork I need to travel abroad until my court case is finished.”

He continued: “I have fully co-operated with the process. Attended court on time every single day.

“The trial ended in March, but they keep just moving the final sentencing date which was due to be in May.

“Most recently the date moved because the ‘prosecutor has gone on holiday’.”

Salieu added: “I’ve consistently been trying to use my career to show people where I’m from that there is another life for us. One away from the roads.

“But what can you do if the police, the justice system and the home office don’t care about you and put everything possible in your way to stop you trying to get on with your life?

“Next weeks performance should have been a celebration.

“What is the real reason here?? How can you fail a ‘background check’ to perform at a closing ceremony. What does that even mean?”

The Government has been contacted for comment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media