Search

10 Aug 2022

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh marries actress Emma Currie

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh marries actress Emma Currie

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Aug 2022 8:25 PM

Irvine Welsh has married actress Emma Currie, sharing the news with a sweet post on his Instagram.

The 63-year-old Scottish author revealed he had married his partner, former Taggart actress Currie, in a short post on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of the couple sat on a bench in their wedding attire with Currie’s bouquet to one side, Welsh wrote: “Knot tied. All good in the world. See you later, alligators.”

Currie also shared two of images of the occasion to her own Instagram page, simply captioned: “Today I married the love of my life.”

Welsh revealed he had proposed to Currie in a post on his Instagram earlier this year. He captioned an image of Currie smiling and showing her ring to the camera: “My god. She said yes. Pissing wet day in Scotland but she said yes. So f*** everything else. Never been so happy in my life.”

The author gained recognition for his depictions of raw Scottish experiences and his most famous novel Trainspotting was made into a film, directed by Danny Boyle and starring Ewan McGregor and Robert Carlyle.

The film, released in 1996, follows a group of friends suffering from heroin addiction in a deprived area of Edinburgh.

Its sequel, T2 Trainspotting, was released more than two decades later in 2017.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media