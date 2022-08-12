Search

13 Aug 2022

Scottish director’s debut film will bring back memories of 90s’ package trips

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Aug 2022 11:54 PM

Anyone who has fond memories of 90s’ package holidays will enjoy Aftersun, the first feature length film from Scottish director Charlotte Wells, which opened the Edinburgh International Film Festival on Friday.

The film follows the story of Calum, played by Normal People star Paul Mescal, and his daughter Sophie, played by newcomer Frankie Corio, on holiday in Turkey.

Celia Rowlson-Hall portrays an adult Sophie, who looks back at the holiday twenty years on.

Wells, who grew up in Edinburgh, said it was “surreal” to see a film she directed and wrote open the film festival, which returns to a fully in-person programme of events for the first time since 2019.

Charlotte Wells
Charlotte Wells, director of Aftersun (MUBA/PA)

“It’s a bit surreal and amazing,” she said. “It’s so special to bring it back to where it all began for me.

“To be able to share it with friends and family and all of the people who are responsible for getting where I am today is amazing.”

Mescal, who was in Edinburgh for the first time for a flying visit, says he is hoping to have a bit of a party before an early morning flight on Saturday, which affected his plans to take in the sights.

“Frankie’s been a bad host.” he joked. Corio hails from nearby Livingston in West Lothian.

Adopting a Scottish accent for the actor was so engrossing, he even spoke to Corio in it when they were not shooting.

The two actors developed a close bond on set.

“We just hung out for two weeks,” he said, “And Frankie finally learned to play pool.”

Both agreed the film will have cross-generational appeal.

Mescal said: “I think anyone who has ever had a relationship with a parent or been a child of someone will relate to it.

“I’m super proud of the film. As soon as I saw the script, I just fell in love with it.

The Covid-19 pandemic meant many of the festival events over the last two years took place virtually. Mescal said it was great that events are opening up again.

“I think it’s really important to bring theatre and art back into the public domain again and have people experience it in a room together – in a cinema with the lights off,” he said.

Corio said it was “very exciting” to see the film premiere in Scotland.

“It’s amazing,” she said, “I’m so happy I get to be here.

“Because it’s in Scotland it means that my whole family gets to be here.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media