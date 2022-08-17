Nicola Sturgeon: Councils should make ‘decent’ 5% pay offer to avert strikes

Council leaders should make a 5% pay offer to staff to avert forthcoming strikes, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Unions last week announced a slate of strike action by waste and recycling workers in authorities across the country, subsequently rejecting a new 3.5% pay offer that was described as “derisory”.

Cosla resources spokeswoman Katie Hagmann said leaders would like to make a better offer, but feared the extra spending could hurt local services, calling on the Scottish Government to provide more funding.

But ministers paid out £140 million to local authorities last week, which they say they expect to be matched by councils to provide a good offer.

Unless a deal can be struck, staff will walk out between August 26 and 29 and September 7 and 10.

Cleansing staff at Edinburgh City Council who are members of the GMB union also announced their intention to strike during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe between Thursday this week and August 30.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to a social housing initiative in Glasgow, the First Minister said: “Just last week, the Scottish Government gave £140 million additional funding to local government to help try to resolve pay claims.

“Therefore it’s really disappointing, in my view, that local authorities haven’t yet offered a decent 5% pay increase there.

“So I would call on local councils, we’ve put money on the table, to do your bit now so that we can resolve the issues.”

Scotland will also be hit by disruption on the railways on Thursday, with strike action by the RMT union elsewhere impacting on the signalling provisions north of the border.

As such, only a few services will be available, mostly in the central belt.

When asked about the disruption, the First Minister suggested that the UK Government should “get back to their desks”.

“This is another example of the UK Government being missing in action,” she said.

“This is a UK-wide Network Rail and other English train operating companies dispute – it’s not a ScotRail dispute – and yet Scotland is going to be impacted by it.

“So my message to the UK Government on this, as well as on the cost of living crisis, is for goodness sake get back to your desks and start doing the job that you’re there to do.

“Take the action to resolve this dispute so that people in Scotland and people elsewhere in the UK don’t have to suffer this disruption.”