Search

25 Aug 2022

Netflix to chart highs and lows of Robbie Williams’ career in documentary series

Netflix to chart highs and lows of Robbie Williams’ career in documentary series

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 5:41 PM

Netflix has announced a documentary series charting the highs and lows of Robbie Williams’ career, as a top UK executive of the streaming service reaffirmed its commitment to producing UK content.

The news was delivered during the Edinburgh TV Festival, where Netflix teased a video clip from the series showing the former Take That star, 48, lying naked on a sofa as he describes his singing voice as a “gift from God”.

Directed by Joe Pearlman, who was behind the Bros documentary After The Screaming Stops, it will feature 25 years’ worth of never-before-seen archive and intimate footage of Williams.

Asif Kapadia, best known for his documentary films about Amy Winehouse, Ayrton Senna and Diego Maradona, will executive produce alongside Dominic Crossley-Holland.

Netflix has said the multi-part series, which will launch in 2023, will be an “unfiltered, in-depth examination” of Williams’ life in the limelight.

Elsewhere during the festival session, Anne Mensah, vice president of original series at Netflix, responded to the streamer shedding subscribers as reported widely earlier this year.

Reflecting on the effects of this loss on the rest of the company, she said: “I’m not sure it trickles down, as trickles down suggests something really negative.

“This is a company that is founded on resilience and innovation.

“The whole industry is facing headwinds whether people duck the question or not, this is a tricky time for all of us, not least because we’re in a country that’s about to face a huge financial crisis.

“And the people that we serve, we need to make sure that they absolutely 100% value what we’re doing.”

Ms Mensah added that she thinks competition is the “best thing” and reiterated her praise for the BBC and said she was “excited” by what Disney is doing.

Ben Kelly, UK director of unscripted series at Netflix, said he does not think the cost-of-living crisis within the UK will affect the streamer’s ability to take risks with regard to programming.

He said no-one would have predicted the Korean survival drama show Squid Game would “take over the world” and that it is down to the broadcasters and producers to “keep that space of being surprised open and take risks”.

Earlier in the festival, the BBC’s chief content officer Charlotte Moore hit back at Channel 4’s chief content officer Ian Katz for describing the current trend of TV reboots as “depressing”.

Ms Mensah also responded to the debate, saying: “I’m not entirely sure why reboots have become such a big thing in this festival if I’m honest, as I don’t think that’s the point, I think the point is who’s the appointed voice behind the show.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media