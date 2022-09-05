Search

05 Sept 2022

Professor Brian Cox sets new Guinness World Record with science tour

Professor Brian Cox sets new Guinness World Record with science tour

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 9:17 PM

Professor Brian Cox has set a new Guinness World Record for the most tickets sold for a science tour – after 230,873 people saw his 2019 show Universal.

It marks the second time the physicist has broken his own record, having previously done so with his 2017 live tour after selling 158,589 tickets, which itself bettered his own previous record.

Cox, 54, who is currently on his 2022 world tour Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey, said he is “very proud”.

After hearing he had once again broken the record, Cox said: “It is wonderful that so many people want to spend an evening contemplating our place in the universe.

“I’m very proud on behalf of the entire team involved in putting on my tours that we can extend this record.”

Cox is midway through his tour, which is making its way around UK arenas before dates in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

He completed the US leg of the tour earlier this year before enjoying a run of special shows at the Royal Opera House in London in August.

Cox is a professor of particle physics at The University of Manchester and a broadcaster, having presented a number of highly acclaimed science programmes for the BBC, including Wonders Of The Solar System, Forces Of Nature, Stargazing Live and more recently Brian Cox’s Adventures In Space and Time And Brian Cox: Seven Days On Mars.

He has also written a series of top-selling books, with his latest book Black Holes: The Key To Understanding The Universe, co-authored with Professor Jeffrey Forshaw, set for release in October.

Editor-in-chief at Guinness World Records, Craig Glenday, said: “It’s a pleasure to celebrate the ongoing success of Brian’s mind-expanding tour.

“As the world around us seems to get increasingly complex and confusing, it’s reassuring to know that Brian’s on hand to put us in our place.

“We really do live in a wonderful, complex and beautiful universe, and I can think of no better a person to guide us through it.”

Horizons takes audiences on a cinematic journey, following the story of how we came to be and what we can become.

Using state-of-the-art LED screen technology, audiences are shown images of faraway galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the big bang.

Cox also works to explore the deepest of questions using the latest advances in our understanding of quantum theory, black holes, biology, planetary science, astronomy and cosmology.

He added: “We are living though difficult times, and I think that means that many people are looking for a little escapism, but also a wider perspective.

“I say early on in the show that cosmology raises profound philosophical and emotional questions about the value of our civilisation, and I think the challenges to our world view forced upon us by the study of black holes, the origin of life and the new spectacular images from telescopes such as the James Webb Space Telescope deliver escapism, wonder and also a little food for thought.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media