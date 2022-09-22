Search

22 Sept 2022

David Bailey recalls photographing ‘kind of cheeky’ Queen for royal portrait

David Bailey recalls photographing ‘kind of cheeky’ Queen for royal portrait

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 10:25 PM

David Bailey has recalled greatly enjoying his photo shoot with the Queen, describing the late monarch as “terrific” and “kind of cheeky”.

The 84-year-old photographer, known for documenting the Swinging Sixties in London and further afield, photographed the Queen in 2014.

His portrait showed Elizabeth II smiling and wearing sapphire jewellery given to her by her father King George VI as a wedding gift in 1947.

In 2017 it was reissued to mark the 65th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the launch of his Vision And Sound exhibition at 45 Park Lane, Bailey recalled that the royal sitting was not rushed.

Asked whether the image carries any renewed significance following the Queen’s death on September 8, he said: “I thought I liked it when I did it. I liked her very much. I thought she was terrific.

“She gave me plenty of time to do it. I said, ‘three changes?’, and she said, ‘no, I’ll give you two’, so I said, ‘that’s fine’.

“And I did the pictures and enjoyed it and she enjoyed it, I think.”

He added: “She was kind of cheeky.”

Speaking about his love of photographing people, Bailey said: “I always worked with people. It’s never an issue of photography. You’re never alone in a way. You have always got somebody.

“I tend to prefer photographing people, not landscapes – and I can’t talk to a tree.”

Bailey added that he rarely went to a shoot with a plan in mind for his subject.

He said: “I never have ideas. I just wait until it happens. I just hope something will happen or hope I say something that will make them repeat it or, I don’t know, anything.

“We always get something. I try to stop them falling asleep – make a joke or something.”

The exhibition showcases the faces behind the music that defined the past 60 years, including portraits of Miles Davis, Sir Mick Jagger, David Bowie and The Beatles.

It also includes previously unseen record cover outtakes of albums from Alice Cooper and The Rolling Stones, and behind-the-scenes shots of rock band Queen at Live Aid.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media