23 Sept 2022

Kevin Bridges honoured for playing most gigs ever at Glasgow’s SEC

23 Sept 2022 6:25 PM

Comedian Kevin Bridges has been recognised with an award for being the performer to play the most shows at the Scottish Events Campus (SEC).

He is the first person to be awarded the accolade by the entertainment complex following his 16-night, sell-out, Overdue Catch-Up gigs at the OVO Hydro.

It brings his total number of performances at the entertainment venue, which comprises the Hydro, the SEC Armadillo and the SEC Centre, to 63.

Bridges was presented with a platinum artist award backstage on Thursday evening as the run nears a close.

The comedian, who originally hails from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, but now resides in Glasgow’s West End, said it was “magic” to be back in front of a home crowd.

He added: “To receive this award is the icing on the cake for what has been an outstanding month.

“Nothing beats the feeling of performing in your own city, and I want to say a massive thanks to every single person who has come down to see me here over the last 12 years.”

Debbie McWilliams, SEC’s Director of Live Entertainment said: “It is always a pleasure to welcome Kevin back to the SEC, and this year more so than most as he reaches this significant milestone.

“It is fitting that homegrown talent is the recipient of our first platinum artist award. Kevin now paves the way for other artists to be recognised with this new award.”

News

