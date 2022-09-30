Search

30 Sept 2022

BBC veteran David Dimbleby criticises tax cuts with rare on-air expletive

BBC veteran David Dimbleby criticises tax cuts with rare on-air expletive

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 2:45 AM

Veteran broadcaster David Dimbleby made a rare outspoken remark while on air as he discussed the UK’s economic turmoil of recent days with the BBC.

The former Question Time host said the “massive change” announced by the Government at a time when members of the public were being forced to make tough decisions was “a complete shitstorm” for some people.

It comes less than a fortnight after Dimbleby came out of retirement to front the BBC’s coverage of the Queen’s committal at Windsor Castle.

During Thursday’s episode of the broadcaster’s Newscast podcast, host Adam Fleming told him: “I should make clear, you don’t work for the BBC, you can speak really freely.”

“I do think it is extraordinary. I thought that the victory was interesting, Liz Truss becoming Prime Minister,” Dimbleby responded.

“We knew her quite well on Question Time over the years and it was quite an eye opener when she became Prime Minister.

“But I haven’t seen anything quite so melodramatic as this.

“I think it stands up because I think what Kwasi Kwarteng announced was a massive change.

“This 45% tax dropping to 40 suddenly, at a time when people are actually already deciding whether to buy a pullover and not turn the heating on… We can’t have hot meals and heat our houses at the same time and all that’s going on.”

In last week’s “mini-budget” the Chancellor said the top rate of income tax, the 45% rate for earnings over £150,000, would be abolished altogether.

Mr Kwarteng also confirmed plans to get rid of the cap on bankers’ bonuses.

“It just seems extraordinary and I mean, it is a complete shitstorm for people who are actually trying to sell abroad or back here,” Dimbleby told Newscast.

His language caused Fleming to exclaim “you’ve definitely left the BBC haven’t you” while co-host Jo Coburn reassured listeners it was after the 9pm UK watershed.

Dimbleby retired from Question Time in 2018, handing the reins to Fiona Bruce.

Since then he has helped produce a number of BBC programmes before his involvement in the Queen’s state funeral – following in the footsteps of his father Richard Dimbleby.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media