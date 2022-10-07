Search

07 Oct 2022

Viewers spot suspense-spoiling gaffe on Graham Norton’s Eurovision card

07 Oct 2022 10:22 PM

Eagle-eyed viewers discovered which city would host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest a few seconds early after Graham Norton’s card spoiled the surprise.

Norton, who hosts the BBC’s coverage, attempted to build the suspense during a special edition of The One Show on Friday evening, with viewers waiting to see whether Liverpool or Glasgow would host the event.

“They’ve told me to build the drama, I just want to rip it open!” said Norton ahead of the reveal.

He proceeded to open his silver envelope before pulling out a card – on the back of the card were the words “Eurovision Song Contest, United Kingdom, Liverpool 2023”.

Unaware of the gaffe, the chat show host attempted to hold the suspense a little longer before announcing Liverpool as the host.

Social media spectators were quick to point out the mistake, with one tweeting: “Incredible scenes during the Eurovision announcement as Graham Norton builds some tension before the big reveal… holding a card saying ‘Liverpool 2023’.”

Another wrote “Literally right there in front of us”, while one tweet read: “not graham norton taking time in announcing the host city when we could see it on the card”.

The international music show will take place at the Liverpool Arena, culminating in the grand final on Saturday May 13.

Eurovision is being held in the UK after this year’s winner, Ukraine, was deemed unable to host because of the Russian invasion.

The PA news agency has contacted the BBC for comment.

