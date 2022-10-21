Ellis-Bextor to ‘get the party started’ at new show for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay

Pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor has said said “can’t wait to get the party started” when she takes part in Edinburgh’s “legendary” Hogmanay celebrations.

The Murder On The Dancefloor singer, who found a new audience with her lockdown kitchen disco performances, is to headline the event as part of the Scottish capital’s New Year programme.

Ellis-Bextor, along with Scottish band Altered Images, is to play at the new Night Afore Disco Party on December 30.

This year marks a return to Edinburgh’s New Year festivities after the Covid pandemic resulted in the famous street party and other associated events being cancelled in both 2020 and 2021.

✨ JUST ANNOUNCED! ✨ Join pop princess @SophieEB & special guests @AlteredImages5 on 30 Dec for the Night Afore Disco Party with @forthone! New for 2022, this is the perfect way for disco divas of all ages to kick off their New Year celebrations 🎟️👉 https://t.co/q3jw2q2fnB pic.twitter.com/So3U54Io7W — Edinburgh's Hogmanay (@edhogmanay) October 21, 2022

Speaking about the show, Ellis-Bextor said: “Edinburgh’s New Year celebrations are legendary, and I can’t wait to get the party started with new friends from all over the world.

“Dancing shoes and singing voices are a must for everyone!”

Altered Images singer Clare Grogan said she was “thrilled” to be taking part with her band, who are best known for hits such as Happy Birthday and I Could Be Happy in the 1980s but who have recently released a new album, Mascara Streakz.

Grogan said: “I shall be slipping into my platforms and encouraging everyone around me to get their groove on!

“We all know how much Scotland loves to party so being one of the cheerleaders is a privilege I’ll be taking seriously! Or as seriously as you can in six-inch heels wearing a silver lame dress which I’m sure you’ll agree is as serious as it gets!

“This will be a moment. Come and see!”

Tickets for the Night Afore Party – which is taking place in association with radio station Forth 1 – are now on sale.

DJ Boogie from Forth 1’s Boogie In The Morning show said: “Everyone at Forth 1 is really excited to help kick off Edinburgh’s Hogmanay.

“It’s always a really special time of year and with our pals Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Altered Images joining us on stage it is sure to be a night to remember.

“The Night Afore Disco Party with Forth 1 is going to be a great family event and the perfect way to launch Hogmanay at the world’s biggest and best New Year celebrations.”