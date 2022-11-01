Search

01 Nov 2022

Government ‘disappointed’ by BBC’s planned cuts to local radio services

Government ‘disappointed’ by BBC’s planned cuts to local radio services

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Nov 2022 3:33 PM

The Government is “disappointed” with the BBC’s plans to make “extensive” cuts to local radio, culture minister Julia Lopez has said.

In the Commons, a Conservative former minister also urged the broadcaster to take half a million pounds from the salary of its top talent, such as Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker, to fund its smaller stations.

The BBC announced plans on Monday for its local radio stations to share more content and broadcast less programming unique to their area, with the proposals resulting in the loss of 48 jobs overall.

After 2pm on weekdays, the BBC will produce 18 afternoon programmes across England that will be shared between its 39 stations.

Ten local programmes will then be shared between 6-10pm on weekdays, across the day on Saturday and on Sunday mornings, serving areas broadly mirroring the existing local TV areas.

Answering an urgent question in the Commons on Tuesday, Ms Lopez said: “Overall, we do have concerns about the proposals, which we were not given notice of.

“I want to take this opportunity to stress that the BBC is rightly operationally and editorially independent from the Government, and decisions on service delivery are ultimately a matter for them.

“However, the Government is disappointed that the BBC is reportedly planning to make such extensive cuts to its local radio output.”

She added: “For those older residents living in rural areas, it can be a particular lifeline.

“The BBC must make sure it continues to provide distinctive and genuinely local radio services with content that reflects and represents people and communities from all corners of the UK.

“We recognise in the current fiscal context the BBC, like other organisations, is facing difficult financial decisions.

“But we are also concerned that the BBC is making such far-reaching decisions, particularly about its local news provision, without setting out further detail on how it will impact its audiences and the communities it serves.”

Sir Mike Penning, MP for Hemel Hempstead, told the Commons: “The public trust local radio, like they don’t trust Newsnight or the Today programme.

“Frankly, because they don’t listen to it and they trust local radio. If it’s about money, then take half a million pounds out Gary Lineker’s salary or one of the others who earn extortionate salaries.”

Mr Lineker was the BBC’s top earning on-air talent in 2021/22 with a salary of between £1,350,000 and £1,354,999.

The BBC has said it needs to save £285 million in response to the announcement in January that the licence fee will be frozen for the next two years.

The proposals were announced as part of its new strategy, announced in May, to create a “modern, digital-led” broadcaster.

It said the changes will see around £19 million “reprioritised” from broadcast services towards online and multi-media production.

BBC Radio Humberside journalist Andy Comfort criticised the move, writing on Twitter that staff were “stunned and upset”.

Labour MP Emma Hardy told the Commons local radio “cannot call itself local when it stops being local after 2pm”,

Conservative chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee Julian Knight spoke of the “very real concerns over potential loss of local distinctiveness through these proposed cuts”.

He added: “These cuts make reforms to radio prominence absolutely crucial and will the minister quash growing rumours that the main potential vehicle for such reforms, the Media Bill, is set to be shelved or delayed in any way.”

The BBC and Gary Lineker have been contacted for comment.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media