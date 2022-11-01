Search

01 Nov 2022

Dates and line-up for Strictly Come Dancing tour revealed

Dates and line-up for Strictly Come Dancing tour revealed

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Nov 2022 6:55 PM

The dates and line-up for the 2023 tour of Strictly Come Dancing have been announced.

Strictly finalists Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez and 11-time Italian Latin American Champion Vito Coppola will be among those performing in glamorous costumes live for audiences across England, Wales and Scotland.

Other Strictly performers in the line-up include top competitors Dianne Buswell, Carlos Gu, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu.

The dancers will begin their 31 separate dates at Hull’s Bonus Arena on May 2 before ending their performances at Liverpool’s M&S Arena on May 30.

Strictly’s creative director Jason Gilkison, who is also directing this tour, said: “It is fantastic to unveil this stellar line-up of much-loved Strictly professional dancers for next year’s tour.

“We will be dazzling audiences across the country with the dance and choreography at the highest possible standard.

“To see these dancers coming together to perform on this scale is a joy for me as a director and Strictly fans are in for a real treat.”

Tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals UK Tour will go on-sale on Friday, November 4 at 10am at StrictlyTheProfessionals.com.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media