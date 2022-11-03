Search

04 Nov 2022

Coach tickets for Glastonbury sell out in half an hour, organisers say

Coach tickets for Glastonbury sell out in half an hour, organisers say

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Nov 2022 7:54 PM

Ticket and coach packages for next year’s Glastonbury festival sold out within half an hour of going on sale, organisers said.

The coach tickets, which include transport to the Worthy Farm venue in Somerset, were all bought after being made available at 6pm on Thursday.

At 6.23pm, Glastonbury’s official account posted: “The Glastonbury 2023 coach + ticket packages on sale this evening have now all been sold.

“Thank you to everyone who bought one. Standard tickets are on sale at 9am GMT on Sunday morning (and @nationalexpresswill offer coach travel to standard ticket holders from across the UK).”

In 2019, the festival announced at 6.27pm that coach tickets had sold out for Glastonbury 2020.

The festival celebrated its 50th year this summer after the coronavirus pandemic forced organisers to cancel twice.

Standard tickets for 2023 will go on sale on Sunday November 6 at 9am.

Tickets for the 2023 festival will cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets, with £50 as a deposit and the balance due by the first week of April.

This year’s event cost £280 plus a £5 booking following a £15 increase.

The music event will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 21 to 25 2023, it was previously announced.

Fans must register before purchasing in a bid by organisers to stop ticket touts.

The line-up has yet to be revealed.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media