04 Nov 2022

Equipment from Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts to go under the hammer in US

Equipment from Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts to go under the hammer in US

Staff Reporter

04 Nov 2022 6:50 AM

Music equipment used at the two recent concerts in tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins are due to go up for auction.

A collection of guitars, cymbals and drum skins, signed by musicians who performed at the gigs including Dave Grohl and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, will form part of the sale.

The concerts took place in September, one at London’s Wembley Arena and the second at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Like the two events, proceeds from the sale, organised by Julien’s Auctions, will be split between the charities Music Support and MusiCares, which help musicians in times of crisis.

The London concert saw the Foo Fighters joined by UK music royalty including Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John and Liam Gallagher, among others.

In Los Angeles, the roster was stacked with US music powerhouses including Wolfgang Van Halen and Miley Cyrus, as well as members of British rock bands, The Darkness and Def Leppard.

Items featured in the upcoming auction include a guitar owned and by Queen legend Brian May, and cymbals signed by Joan Jett, Stewart Copeland and Kesha.

A one-of-a-kind 2022 Ram Rebel Crew Cab pickup truck, custom built in honour of Hawkins will also be going under the hammer, estimated at up to 80,000 dollars (£71,000).

Hawkins played in the Foo Fighters for more than two decades, alongside Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

He joined the band in 1997 after previously touring with Morissette. Hawkins also starred with the band in their recently released film, Studio 666.

Following his death in March, the band cancelled all upcoming tour dates as well as a planned performance at the Grammys.

“Julien’s Auctions is honoured to offer these incredible pieces signed by the artists from the Foo Fighters and Hawkins Family’s unforgettable tribute concerts that celebrated the extraordinary creative force and light of the legendary music icon, Taylor Hawkins,” said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions.

The auction will be taking place at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York from November 11-13.

