Search

05 Nov 2022

Noel Gallagher’s handwritten lyrics for Wonderwall fetch £46,875 at auction

Noel Gallagher’s handwritten lyrics for Wonderwall fetch £46,875 at auction

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Nov 2022 10:55 PM

A piece of paper with the lyrics of Wonderwall handwritten by Oasis star Noel Gallagher has fetched £46,875 at auction after it went under the hammer on Friday.

The page with the pencilled hit song is believed to have been written to help Gallagher during band rehearsals.

More than 1,500 lots, including some 500 music items, are being sold during Propstore’s auction until November 6.

Guitarist Gallagher and his brother Liam formed Oasis in 1991, but they have been embroiled in a feud since the band split in 2009.

On Friday, Noel Gallagher’s 1962 Epiphone Casino Guitar also went under the hammer and was sold for £56,250.

He bought it after advice from The Jam’s Paul Weller and used it to record Oasis’ third album, Be Here Now, and demos for the band’s fourth album, Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants.

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash’s leather jacket, which he wore in the early days of the band and in the music video for their song Paradise City, was also sold on Friday for £34,375.

An autographed ticket for a Beatles concert also sold for more than double its original estimate at £12,500.

The auction features one of the biggest collections of Oasis memorabilia to have gone to auction in the UK, according to Propstore, including Noel Gallagher’s custom silver sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine guitar and Liam Gallagher’s stage-worn parka jacket.

The collection also includes items from Michael Jackson, Sex Pistols, Blur, Rihanna and the Spice Girls, ranging from items of clothing to signed posters.

David Bowie’s spacesuit, which was the defining stylistic motif of his 1980 music video Ashes To Ashes, Whitney Houston’s Queen Of The Night costume from the film The Bodyguard, and a signed gun licence application from Elvis Presley, have also been listed for auction.

Propstore’s auction at the Bafta headquarters in Piccadilly, London, opened on November 3 and runs until November 6.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media