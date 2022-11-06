Search

06 Nov 2022

Rod Stewart, Lewis Capaldi and Paolo Nutini recognised at Scottish Music Awards

Rod Stewart, Lewis Capaldi and Paolo Nutini recognised at Scottish Music Awards

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Nov 2022 1:25 AM

Lewis Capaldi, Sir Rod Stewart and Paolo Nutini were among the winner at this year’s Specsavers Scottish Music Awards.

The ceremony returned to Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom for the second time as it raised funds for Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy Charity.

The outstanding achievement in music award went to Sir Rod, who also performed live at the ceremony.

Scottish star Lewis Capaldi has taken home the Raymond Weil Global Artist of the Year Award.

The Someone You Loved singer said the ceremony was where he was given his first ever musical award.

His comeback song Forget Me catapulted to the top of the charts following its release in September.

Paolo Nutini was also recognised at the event as he scooped the best album and best live act accolades follow a comeback after a four-year hiatus.

Scots singer Gerry Cinnamon was awarded the King Tut’s songwriting award on the night.

Sandra Schembri, chief executive of Nordoff Robbins, said: “What a fantastic night at the Specsavers Scottish Music Awards.

“We are humbled by the Scottish music industry’s ongoing support of Nordoff Robins and grateful to all the winners and performers that joined us at the Barrlowlands the year.

“The funds raised through the SMAs will go directly towards our mission to continue sharing the power of music as far and wide as possible, helping people to connect and communicate through music therapy.”

Other winners included Clare Grogan from new wave band Altered Images who scooped the living legend award.

Social media star Rianne Downey was awarded the breakthrough award, while Tamzene, who opened the show, won the rising star accolade.

The View were awarded the special recognition honour, while Wet Leg were named as the best UK artist.

And Bros bassist turned record label boss Craig Logan was recognised by the Go Radio music industry award.

The 24th edition of the awards was hosted by Scottish presented Edith Bowman.

The Nordoff Robbins charity uses music to help those affected by life-limiting physical and mental illness, disabilities or feelings of isolation.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media